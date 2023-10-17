Goalkeeping attracting interest: Doncaster Rovers transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Doncaster Rovers have endured a tricky start to the new season under Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers brought back the former Hull City and Peterborough United boss over the summer. His side currently sit 19th in the League Two.

They will be looking to rise up the table over the next couple of months. The Yorkshire side beat Sutton United 4-1 in their last outing.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams, who left Doncaster at the end of the last campaign, has been linked with fellow fourth tier clubs Stockport County and Salford City. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the free agent centre-back has been looked at by the North West duo.

Williams’ contract at the Eco-Power Stadium expired in late June and he wasn’t offered an extension. He has been on the books at Manchester United and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

Rovers goalkeeper Ben Bottomley has been attracting interest from elsewhere over recent times. He currently provides competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

McCann has said, as per the Doncaster Free Press: “We have had a lot of phone calls about Ben. With Lawsy (Ian Lawlor) missing the last few weeks we couldn’t do it. That is something we will look at exploring over the next week or two.”

Bottomley, 20, has been on the bench on a handful of occasions so far this term. The stopper has had loan spells away at Frickley Athletic and Tadcaster Albion in non-league in the past to get experience.

Doncaster youngster Tavonga Kuleya was loaned out to Sheffield FC to help boost his development. He was recalled from a stint at Marske United back in August before being allowed to head out the exit door again.

McCann has told the Doncaster Free Press that he wouldn’t be surprised if youngsters Sam Straughan-Brown and Will Flint were attracting interest from elsewhere: “It wouldn’t surprise me, once a young player comes in and around the first team and people start seeing what they are about. They are probably two of the best young players I have worked with for quite some time.”