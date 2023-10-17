Free agents looked at: Walsall transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Walsall are positioned in 13th place after picking up 18 points from their first 13 games.

Walsall are only four points off the League Two play-offs at the moment. They beat Gillingham 4-1 last time out.

Mat Sadler’s side are back in action this week as they look to build on their recent win. They face an away trip to Newport County on Friday night.

Striker Marvellous Onabirekhanlen has been given the green light to extend his stay at Chasetown for another month. He joined the non-league outfit in early September to get some experience under his belt.

The 18-year-old, who has had spells at Worcester City and Stourbridge in the past to boost his development, will now return to his parent club in November. He isn’t the only player out on loan from Walsall at the moment, with Ronan Maher currently plying his trade with Rushall Olympic.

The Saddlers have looked at couple of unnamed free agents over recent times. They saw defender Chris Hussey retire recently at the age of 34 which opened a potential vacancy to fill in their squad.

Sadler told the Express & Star: “We’ve had a couple of lads in this week that we’ve seen, and we are deciding on what to do off the back of that. We might see somebody again next week, and the picture might become a bit more clearer once we’ve seen a couple more bodies. It’s important that it’s the right person. Not somebody who just wants to earn a wage, but who is desperate to come in and compete.”

Former Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace centre-back Scott Dann was linked with a possible switch to Walsall following his exit from Reading at the end of last term. However, Salder has been quick to pour cold water on the speculation, as per BBC Sport: “Someone’s put two and two together and got five. No, I know nothing about Scott. There’s nothing on that one, no.

“We tried to bring someone in but they went to a different club in the end. They went to a club a level above. I trialled a few different ones but I wasn’t willing to bring in just anyone.

“Obviously when Huss [Hussey] left, we felt like there might be an experienced one that we might want to get back in and that’ll be something that we do look towards in the future – without doubt.

“What I don’t want to do is rush in with somebody who’s not right just to fill a void as that might take money away in January [for transfers] so it’s a fine balancing act. We’ve looked but haven’t found the right one.”

Sadler’s comments suggest he will wait until January before looking to further bolster his ranks. The next window provides an opportunity to bring in some more players to bolster the squad.