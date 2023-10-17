Free agent looked at: Bristol City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Bristol City are hoping that this is the year that they can reach the play-offs.

Bristol City are currently sat in 14th position in the Championship table. They have picked up 15 points from their first 11 games this season.

Nigel Pearson’s side had a break from the action this past weekend due to international call-ups. The Robins are only three points off the play-offs.

Bristol City have taken a look at Caleb Chukwuemeka on trial following his exit from Aston Villa in the Premier League over the summer. Bristol Live suggest he played in a U21s game against Ipswich Town in late September.

However, the same report claims it is unlikely that he will be brought to Ashton Gate on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old, who has played for Northampton Town in the past, spent time on loan at Crawley Town in League Two last term to gain experience.

Defender Harry Leeson is poised to join Gloucester City on a temporary basis, as per a report by BristolLive. The defender, who can play right-back or centre-back if needed, has risen up through the academy ranks of the second tier outfit and has been a regular at various different youth levels over recent times.

The Wales youth international was named on the bench for the Robins in the league on a handful of occasions in the last campaign. He is yet to make a senior appearance though as he prepares to head out on loan to non-league.

Youngster Ephraim Yeboah has been drawing interest from different international set-ups. He will have a big decision to make on who to represent and he is eligible for Italy, Ghana and England.

Pearson has provided this update on his situation to Bristol Live: “But there is interest from international squads and inquiries about him and all these things together are elements which can trouble the graph.”

In other news, ex-Bristol City striker Sam Baldock has retired aged 34. He also played for the likes of West Ham, MK Dons and Oxford United.