Free agent considered: Bristol Rovers transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Bristol Rovers are currently sat in 15th position in the table after the first 11 games.

Bristol Rovers had a break from the League One action this past weekend due to international call-ups. They are back this Saturday against Burton Albion away.

Joey Barton’s side lost 2-1 against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in their last outing. The Gas are five points off the top six right now.

They have been casting their eyes over free agent defender Daniel Ayala in training, as per a report by BristolLive. The Spanish centre-back, 32, is available following his exit from Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

The former Liverpool, Norwich City and Middlesbrough man saw his contract at Ewood Park expire at the end of June. He wasn’t offered a new one by the Championship side.

BristolLive also report that goalkeeper James Belshaw could leave the club on a permanent basis in the January transfer window. He has recently been allowed to leave on an emergency loan to join Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

The stopper joined Barton’s men in 2021 from Harrogate Town and helped them gain promotion to the third tier in his first year. However, he has since lost his place between the sticks and has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

Bristol Rovers swooped to land defender Tristan Crama on loan from Brentford back in July. He has since made six appearances for the Gas in all competitions.

However, he picked up a tendon injury last month and has now returned to his parent club for treatment, as per a report by Bristol Rovers. The 20-year-old joined the Bees in 2020 from Béziers.