Ex-Southampton man enduring injury hell following summer move, he’s yet to make his debut

Southampton sold Romeo Lavia to Chelsea in the summer, with the Blues paying £58million for the Belgian.

Southampton sold Lavia in the summer, in what was one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.

Liverpool and Chelsea were in a tug-of-war to sign the talented midfielder who Southampton only signed from Manchester City the summer before, for a fee of up to £14million.

But it was Chelsea who eventually landed the 19-year-old. Fans though are yet to see their new signing in action after an ankle injury has kept him sidelined since.

Daily Mail provided an exclusive update on the story yesterday, reporting that Lavia is now without a protective boot following an ankle ligament injury, but that he could still be sidelined until December this year.

Lavia is now undergoing rehab work in a bid to be available for selection for Mauricio Pochettino before the end of the year.

The Saints meanwhile sit in 10th place of the Championship table after a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign under Russell Martin.

Lavia’s injury hell

Lavia was a talking point throughout much of the summer. The move became a bit of a saga and Saints fans may have been glad to see him gone in the end, especially for such a sizeable fee.

But nobody will be pleased to see him struggling with injury. He’s still a very young player and he has a huge stage to perform on with Chelsea, but his injury has been an unfortunate setback for him so far.

Southampton meanwhile are struggling for consistency in the Championship. They’ve picked up some good wins but they’ve also put in some poor performances, with an immediate return to the top flight starting to look unrealistic.

The Saints return to action vs Hull City this weekend.