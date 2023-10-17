Derby County duo pictured back in training after stints on sidelines

Derby County duo Joe Ward and Callum Elder have both been pictured in training ahead of this weekend’s League One clash vs Shrewsbury Town.

Derby County head to Shrewsbury Town in League One this weekend.

The Rams are looking to build on their current 9th place position in the table, with Paul Warne’s side going into this one seven games unbeaten, with just one defeat in their last 10 in all competitions.

Shrewsbury meanwhile are down in 18th but seem to have turned a corner in the last few weeks, with Matthew Taylor’s side having lost just one of their last four in League One.

It promises to be a tough outing for both sides, but Warne may yet be bolstered by the potential inclusions of summer signings Ward and Elder, who were picture back in first-team training after spells on the sidelines.

Ward has been absent since August with a heel injury whilst Elder has missed the last four after undergoing keyhole surgery on a hernia issue.

Selection headache for Derby County boss?

Elder had started three-straight games for Derby before being benched for the trip to Carlisle United, then missing the next four.

Warne said that Elder’s injury had forced his performance levels to drop and so the Rams boss will want to see a full return before he can consider bringing Elder back into the XI.

Ward meanwhile was impressing before his injury and fans will surely want to see him back in the XI. But Warne has some good options on the right in Ryan Nyambe and Kane Wilson, so it could be tough for Ward to make an immediate return.

For Warne though, competition is always good. Having so many decent players to pick from is always a good problem to have and with players making their returns, Derby could be in store for a strong run in from here to the New Year.

Derby vs Shrewsbury kicks off at 3pm at The Croud Meadow on Saturday.