Defender eyed: Gillingham transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Gillingham are 7th in the league table after the first 13 outings as they eye promotion to League One.

Gillingham are inside the League Two play-offs by a single point above AFC Wimbledon. The Kent club decided to part company with Neil Harris earlier this month.

They are in the hunt for a new manager at the moment. Keith Millen is currently in caretaker charge until a replacement is found.

Gillingham looked into a potential deal to land winger Stuart McKinstry on a free transfer following his summer exit from Leeds United along with fellow fourth tier outfits Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers, as Daily Record. However, he has now been snapped up by Queen’s Park.

The Scotsman, 21, spent time on loan away from Elland Road at Motherwell last term to get some experience under his belt. His contract with the Whites expired in late June and he wasn’t offered a new one following their relegation from the Premier League.

Ramsgate defender Louie Procopi has been on trial with the Gills. The 17-year-old joined his current club from Margate earlier this year.

His manager Ben Smith has said, as per KentOnline: “He’s currently training with Gillingham and he’s had Stockport offering him trials. I expect one of these clubs to take him. He’s versatile, he’s athletic, he’s comfortable on the ball. I’ll be shocked if someone doesn’t take him.”

Gillingham swooped to sign goalkeeper Nathan Harvey on a free transfer last month. The former Charlton Athletic man was then immediately loaned out to Lewes in non-league to get some experience.

Striker Lewis Walker left Priestfield on a temporary basis to link up with Woking in the National League. He is due to return to his parent club in January.

Salford City attacker Callum Hendry was eyed by the Gills in August, as per Alan Nixon on Patreon. In this latest update, the same reporter suggests he is now on the radar of Stockport County.