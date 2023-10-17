Data estimates how much West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is worth

West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was a man in demand over the summer, with Stoke City having tried to sign the 24-year-old.

West Brom signed Thomas-Asante from Salford City last year. In his maiden season at The Hawthorns, Thomas-Asante went on to score seven goals in 33 Championship outings for the Baggies, earning plaudits for his work-rate and overall presence in attack.

But in August, Championship rivals Stoke City tried and failed to sign the striker, seeing two bids rejected towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Thomas-Asante remains at West Brom where he’s currently the only fit no.9 at the disposal of Carlos Corberan; so far this season, Thomas-Asante has scored two in nine league appearances.

How much is the West Brom man worth?

It was said that Stoke City’s highest bid for Thomas-Asante came in at £2million, though reports later claimed that the Baggies wanted £5million for the striker they paid just £300,000 for in 2022.

And as per FootballTransfers, Thomas-Asante’s current, estimated market value is €1.4million, or £1.22million at the time of writing.

That, to most West Brom fans and indeed the club, may seem like a very low figure.

But Thomas-Asante’s transfer value has more than doubled since his move to The Hawthorns last year and with another season of Championship football under his belt, or even a good run up to January, West Brom could easily command close to their £5million asking price.

Whether or not Stoke City come in for Thomas-Asante in the New Year remains to be seen. And whether or not West Brom’s stance on the striker has changed remains likewise, with Corberan without both Josh Maja and Daryl Dike as things stand.

West Brom return to Championship action vs Plymouth Argyle this weekend.