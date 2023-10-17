Data estimates how much Swansea City favourite Matt Grimes is worth

Swansea City have experienced an upturn in form under Michael Duff, whose side have now won their last four in the league.

Swansea City endured a poor start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Duff came in over the summer and after going the first seven games of the season without a win in the league, a growing number of fans were calling for the former Barnsley boss to be axed.

But the Swans are now five games unbeaten with four-straight wins having bumped them up into 12th place of the table after the opening 11 games of the season.

And once again, club captain Matt Grimes has been a standout player for the Swans, playing every minute of every game so far, with one goal and two assists in the Championship.

How much is the Swansea City man worth?

Grimes joined Swansea City way back in 2015. He’s since made 264 total appearances for the club and has seemingly been getting better season on season.

The 28-year-old has developed a keen reputation for being one of the best and most efficient passers in the league and that’s given him a decent transfer value.

FootballTransfers reports that Grimes’ current, estimated market value is €5.2million, or £4.51million at the time of writing.

Southampton were largely expected to move for Grimes in the summer with Russell Martin having left Swansea for St Mary’s, though Grimes remains in Wales where he’s now under contract until 2027.

Should his performance levels and indeed his fitness levels remain – Grimes has missed just a handful of league games since the start of the 2018/19 season – then he’ll surely continue to attract interest from elsewhere in the Football League or even the Premier League.

But the Swans could make a decent sum of money if they ever cashed in on the skipper, which for the time being seems an unlikely outcome.