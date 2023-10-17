Data estimates how much Southampton talent Carlos Alcaraz is worth

Southampton recruited midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentinian side Racing Club in January, and he caught the eye in the Premier League.

Southampton moved for Alcaraz after the youngster became a regular in his native. He was quickly emerging as one of Racing Club’s latest exciting products so the Saints moved quickly to bring him in.

The 20-year-old made a good impression last season too. He managed four goals and two assists in 18 Premier League games, though he was unable to inspire Southampton to survival, eventually dropping to the Championship.

Alcaraz has had his admirers recently as well. Newcastle United were linked in September and since then, it has been said that AC Milan and Benfica also held an interest in the transfer window, though a move never transpired and he ended up staying put.

But just how much is Southampton man Alcaraz worth?

Alcaraz’s Southampton transfer value

Having signed in January, Alcaraz still has a long time left on his contract. He’s tied to St. Mary’s until the summer of 2028, so that will protect his value in the long-term if any of his admirers decide to make a move for his services.

According to FootballTransfers, Alcaraz has an expected market value of €15.3m, or £13.2m at the time of recording. That is only a little over the £12.3m fee Southampton reportedly paid to sign the youngster in January, which may come as a bit of a surprise given how he caught the eye in the top-flight.

Southampton often look to make big profits on their young assets and if clubs come in for Alcaraz, they’ll be looking to do just that. The club reportedly slapped a huge £30m price tag on Alcaraz amid summer interest but according to FootballTransfers’ estimate, they’ll do well to get near that sum.