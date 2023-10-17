Data estimates how much QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair is worth

QPR man Ilias Chair has been a first-team regular for some time now, coming through the U21s and playing 203 times for the club’s senior side.

QPR had Chair on the fringes of the first-team before deciding to send him on loan to Stevenage for the second half of the 2018/19 season. There, he notched six goals and six assists in 16 games and from then on, he has had himself a place in the senior side.

Playing mainly as an attacking midfielder or out on the left-hand side, Chair has managed 28 goals and 33 assists in 203 games for the R’s. He’s also a 13-time Morocco international, netting once for the country since making his debut in 2021.

Chair has had interest from clubs further up the Championship and in the Premier League before but all the while, he’s remained in West London. Leicester City were linked in the summer but a move failed to transpire.

Of course, it’s been a tough season for QPR and as a result, we haven’t seen much of Chair at his best. In 11 games, the 25-year-old has notched two assists and is yet to get on the scoresheet.

But just how much is Chair worth?

Chair’s QPR transfer value

Chair is under contract at QPR until the summer of 2025, though they do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. He signed that extension in January 2021, so his future hasn’t been a prevalent concern for a while now.

As per FootballTransfers, Chair holds an expected transfer value of just €3.3m, which is only £2.8m at the time of writing. He was previously at a high point of €10.5m (£9.1m) in November 2021 but excluding some raises in late 2022, the expected value has steadily decreased since.

While Chair might not be showing the levels we’ve seen of him before in a QPR shirt, you would fancy him to fetch a better fee than that in the transfer market. That should be the case especially given the option in his contract.

Time will tell just what sort of money Chair goes for if he is to head elsewhere at some point. Unless his output and QPR’s fortunes improve though, it seems unlikely that he’ll move for as much as he once could have.