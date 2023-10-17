Data estimates how much Norwich City ace Gabriel Sara is worth

Norwich City have a new fan favourite in Gabriel Sara.

Norwich City signed Sara, 24, from Sao Paulo ahead of last season. And almost immediately, the midfielder settled in, going on to feature 40 times in the Championship last season, scoring seven and assisting three more from midfield.

And Sara has started this current campaign in a similar vein of form having played in all 11 of Norwich City’s opening Championship outings, scoring three and assisting as many.

The Brazilian is also leading the stats in many areas too, having made more key passes than anyone in the league this season, and also boasting the second-highest average rating of any Championship player on WhoScored.

So how much is the Norwich City man worth?

Norwich City paid a reported fee of £11million for Sara, who had interest from the likes of West Ham last season.

No price tag was mentioned when the Hammers were being linked with Sara. But FootballTransfers‘ estimated market value of Sara right now stands at €5.2million, or £4.52million at the time of writing.

Obviously, given how much Norwich City paid the player, that number is very low, and barely even a starting point should the Canaries want to cash in.

And whilst it seems unlikely that they would want to cash in; given his recent form, it might be that Norwich City start receiving bids for the talented midfielder very soon.

He remains under contract at Carrow Road until 2026 and at 24 years old, he’s still a relatively young player, so for a goal-scoring and creating midfielder like him, the Canaries could well be looking at close to £20million.

Norwich fans certainly love Sara and the stat’s don’t lie – he’s an exceptional player. And if his form continues like this for much longer then Norwich could well have a battle on their hands in keeping him at the club.