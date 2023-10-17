Championship clubs eyeing star man: Lincoln City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Lincoln City have been on a tough run of late as they look to build on an impressive first season under Mark Kennedy’s management.

Lincoln City earned a respectable 11th place finish last season and after losing only one of their first seven games, they looked on a decent trajectory in the early stages of the new campaign. However, three losses in their last four matches has seen the Imps drop to 16th place in the League One table.

The hope will be that they can find form again soon with a clash against Fleetwood Town up next.

It was a pretty fruitful summer transfer window for Lincoln City but that hasn’t stopped speculation over potential movement in January. In fact, the Imps have since dipped into the free agent market, bringing in winger Olamide Shodipo.

He spent time on loan at Sincil Bank last season and has penned a deal until January.

It could be that he’s not the only out-of-window free transfer addition too. Reports have claimed Lincoln are among those to take spoken to striker Mink Peeters, who is without a team since leaving Gulf United in the UAE.

Since the summer, further details emerged on the League One side’s deal for Reeco Hackett too. The News revealed that Lincoln City paid only £40,000 to bring the versatile forward in from Portsmouth during the transfer window.

There have been developments on departures too.

Young players such as Oisin Gallagher and Morgan Worsfold-Gregg have made temporary moves away, joining Peterborough Sports and Long Eaton United respectively in bids to find first-team experience away from Sincil Bank.

Most notably though, reporter Darren Witcoop said on X in September that star man Lasse Sorensen has been on the radar of Championship clubs amid his impressive performances for Lincoln City. The Dane has played an increasingly influential role since moving onto the right-hand side, notching three goals and two assists in 14 games across all competitions this season.