Below Preston: Where do Blackburn Rovers rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Blackburn Rovers have had a pretty tough season so far but Jon Dahl Tomasson and co will be hopeful of pushing up the league after the break.

Blackburn Rovers are down in 17th place with 13 points from 11 games. They had embarked on a run of four consecutive defeats before making a much-needed return to winning ways away to QPR before the international break.

After narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last season, Tomasson and co would’ve had designs of going one further this season and breaking into the top-six. It hasn’t panned out like that yet, but there’s plenty of time for Blackburn Rovers to rise up the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers in the Opta Power Rankings

For starters, the Opta Power Rankings are described by The Analyst as a ‘global ranking system’ taking into account factors on and off the pitch to rank over 13,000 domestic teams and put them into a giant table.

As you would expect, Manchester City sit at the top of the rankings at this time. After winning the treble, they boast an overall rating of 100%, comfortably ahead of 2nd-placed Real Madrid with a rating of a 96%.

Blackburn Rovers have a current rating off 77.4%, leaving them 226th in the rankings. That rating has them just below Championship rivals like Millwall and Bristol City but has them above European outfits such as Real Valladolid, Boavista and Cagliari. Rovers are also below Lancashire rivals Preston North End, who have a score of 77.8% and a rank of 209th.

Looking up the league

It’s not been an easy season for Tomasson and Blackburn Rovers but hopefully, they can kick on after the international break. Albeit against a struggling QPR, that win was one both the team and supporters needed, so fingers crossed it can galvanise the squad and help them push up the league.

The Championship table is tightly-packed at this early stage so if Rovers can put a run together, they should find themselves making some quick progress up the league.

First up after the end of the international break is a home clash with Cardiff City.