Below Huddersfield Town: Where do Stoke City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Stoke City had a busy summer with manager Alex Neil entrusted with rebuilding the squad. Some high-profile signings were made and fees were spent, so it had been hoped that the impact would be more immediate.

However, after 11 games, the Potters sit 21st in the Championship table with just three wins to their name. It has led to some calls for a change in management while the ownership and club hierarchy have been subject to criticism too.

There’s still time for Stoke City to come good on their ambitions, but a turnaround is needed soon.

Stoke City in the Opta Power Rankings

For starters, the Opta Power Rankings are described as a ‘global ranking system’ by The Analyst. Taking into considerations factors both on and off the pitch, they rank over 13,000 domestic teams, placing them in a big table.

Unsurprisingly, top of the rankings is Manchester City with a rating of 100%. Real Madrid are 2nd with 96%, while the highest ranked EFL side is current Championship leaders Leicester City in 66th.

Stoke City meanwhile find themselves down in 301st, holding a rating of 75.6%. Ranked around them are the likes of Elche, New York City FC and Kasimpasa. In terms of the Championship, the Potters are way down in 20th, below the likes of Huddersfield Town and Watford and only above Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

In need of improvement

Stoke City have struggled in the Championship for too long and given the scale of their summer recruitment drive, they can not let this poor start carry on for much longer. They have some bright players in their ranks and at times, we’ve seen just what this team can be capable of on their day.

However, as of yet, we’ve only seen their true potential on the odd day. Once they return after the international break, a noticeable improvement is needed if they’re to reach the heights they would’ve hoped to reach after such a rebuild.