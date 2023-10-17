Above Stoke City: Where do Portsmouth rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Portsmouth have been on a remarkable run in the early stages of this season as they bid to make a long-awaited rise to the Championship.

Portsmouth are unbeaten so far this season. In fact, they haven’t lost a League One game since March, marking the fantastic progress they’ve made since John Mousinho’s appointment as manager.

As a result of their fantastic form, Pompey sit top of the League One table at this early stages. Oxford United – Mousinho’s former club – are keeping pace though, sitting just a point behind with a game in hand.

Portsmouth in the Opta Power Rankings

First of all, Opta’s Power Rankings are a ‘global ranking system’, The Analyst says. It takes factors both on and off the pitch to put over 13,000 domestic teams into a huge table.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City sit at the summit with a rating of 100% off the back of their treble-winning season. Leicester City are the highest ranked EFL team in 66th.

Portsmouth find themselves ranked in 270th, boasting a score of 76.3%. Impressively, that puts them above a number of Championship teams, those being Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. Pompey are the highest ranked team in League One, with Barnsley the second-highest in 327th.

A club on the up

Portsmouth have been brilliant this season and having enjoyed success for much of this year, you can understand why excitement is really starting to build over their promotion chances. Mousinho has had his critics at times but there’s no doubt now that the fanbase is well and truly behind the young boss.

Pompey have seen impressive starts falter before, dropping away from the promotion fight before the business end. Mousinho and co will be determined to prove that is a thing of the past though as they strive to rise back up the leagues.

With the international break nearing an end, Portsmouth are gearing up for a game against Carlisle United this weekend.