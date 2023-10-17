Above Southampton: Where do Coventry City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Coventry City have been the league’s draw specialists so far but after the break is done, they’ll be keen to make further inroads on the play-offs.

Coventry City have won three, drawn six and lost two from their 11 Championship games so far. As a result, they’re sat in 13th place with 15 points from 11 games, three points away from the division’s top-six.

The Sky Blues had a big summer, spending the money from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer on strengthening across the board. It will be hoped that Mark Robins’ new stars can start to register some more wins in their bid to break into the promotion fight once again.

City are unbeaten in four but will know too many draws won’t help them make significant progress up the league.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Coventry City in the Opta Power Rankings

The Analyst describes the Opta Power Rankings as a ‘global ranking system’. It takes into consideration factors both on and off the pitch at over 13,000 domestic teams and puts them all in a huge table.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, 1st place is Manchester City, who boast a rating of 100%. Rivals Leicester City are the highest ranked EFL team, sitting in 66th place.

Coventry City have a ranking of 136th thanks to their score of 80.2%. In and around them are top-flight teams from around the work such as Granada, PAOK, Rangers and Botafogo. The Sky Blues are also close to some fellow Championship sides, sitting above narrowly Leeds United but just below Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Coventry rank 4th out of the 24 Championship teams, above other notable teams like Ipswich Town, West Brom, Norwich City and Southampton.

Aiming high

Coventry City’s summer business goes to show just where they want to be. They spent some big fees on some notable players after raising funds from Gyokeres and Hamer’s departures and hopefully, those signings can fire them further up the Championship and ultimately, up to the Premier League.

The early signs are that there will have to be an element of patience in their bid to do so though. It’s not a team of finished articles and there is still room for improvements.

However, one thing that can’t be doubted is that Robins and his Coventry City side are aiming high for the future.