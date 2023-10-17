Above Notts County: Where do Wrexham rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Wrexham have been on an upward trajectory ever since their Hollywood takeover, and they’ve found success on their return to the EFL too.

Wrexham have only two defeats to their name in 13 League Two games thus far. They’ve risen to 5th in the table thanks to back-to-back wins as well, sitting just three points behind league leaders Stockport County at this early stage.

Of course, the takeover of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been vastly influential in their rise up the leagues and in reputation too. However, big credit goes to manager Phil Parkinson and big name players like Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee and more for making the brave – albeit financially fruitful – move to the National League.

Wrexham in the Opta Power Rankings

For starters, the Opta Power Rankings are described as a ‘global ranking system’ by The Analyst. It takes into consideration factors on and off the pitch and ranks over 13,000 domestic teams, placing them in a huge table.

Manchester City sit top of the pile in 1st with an overall rating of 100% after winning the treble while Leicester City are the highest-ranked EFL team in 66th place.

Then, down in 1586th, Wrexham can be found. They hold an overall score of 64.5%, putting them as the 10th highest ranked League Two team. Stockport County are the top of the fourth-tier sides but the Red Dragons have a narrow edge over Notts County, who are in 1644th with a rating of 64.2%.

On the up

There’s no doubting that Wrexham are a club with an upward trajectory. The level of investment they’ve had is one that should be yielding results like these and the ambitions they have are more than justified.

Time will tell if they can maintain this momentum as they look to rise up the leagues but the early signs have been promising for Parkinson’s side. There are weaknesses that can and have been exploited of course but the mood and atmosphere at the club is one that can fire the North Welsh side up the EFL.