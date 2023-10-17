Above Ipswich Town: Where do Leeds United rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Leeds United will vie for an immediate return to the Premier League this season. But with the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town flying high, it certainly won’t be an easy route for the Whites.

Daniel Farke is the man in charge and he’s steadily putting together a decent-looking side, with some new fan favourites having emerged this season in names like Ethan Ampadu.

So with Leeds United looking to get back on the up, we take a look at where they currently rank in the Opta Power Rankings…

Leeds United in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings ranks more than 13,000 domestic football clubs across the world, giving them a score out of 100 based on a variety of factors both on and off the pitch to determine; which is the best football team in the world?

Right now, Manchester City rank 1st with a perfect score of 100%, with Real Madrid in 2nd with a score of 96%.

Leeds United meanwhile are in 140th, with a score of 80%. Leicester City are the highest-ranking Championship team in 66th, though Leeds rank above the likes of Ipswich, West Brom, Swansea City, and overseas teams like CSKA Moscow, and even Werder Bremen.

Back to where they belong…

There’s no doubt that Leeds belong in the Premier League.

Their history and fan base is one of Premier League status and Farke looks like he could well be the man to return Leeds to the top flight. Though whether he could eventually keep them there remains to be seen.

It’s a tough season ahead for the Whites who’ve been somewhat inconsistent so far, and a tough weekend ahead too with Farke returning to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.