Young star eyed and more: Southampton transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Southampton sit 10th in the Championship after making a much-needed return to form prior to the break. They had embarked on a four-game losing run before collecting seven points from a possible nine.

Martin’s men have been widely tipped to fight for promotion though, so the Saints will be determined to march up the league in the coming weeks and months.

The summer saw fresh signings but following relegation, much of the speculation was about departures. Since deadline day though, there hasn’t been much circulating about Southampton players who could move on in the winter.

Reports of persisting interest in Argentinian attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz have circulated though. Newcastle United, AC Milan and Benfica were said to be keen during the summer and Brentford still have eyes on him ahead of a potential January move.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Elsewhere, much of the concrete rumours have been regarding potential arrivals. Southampton cast their eyes over midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan in September after he decided not to go into an MLS academy but little has emerged on his fortunes since.

Summer target Patrick Roberts is one who could be worth keeping an eye on too. Southampton are said to be among the Championship clubs still monitoring the Sunderland winger ahead of January.

With his deal expiring in 2024, it could be that he lands a new club before the season’s end.

Last but not least, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed details of Southampton boss Martin’s admiration of centre-back Ronnie Edwards. He said that while Martin told Posh director Barry Fry of how liking for the 20-year-old centre-back, a lack of control over his transfers meant nothing came of his personal interest.