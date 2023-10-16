Update emerges on long-serving Leeds United star’s contract situation with deal expiring in 2024

Leeds United are unlikely to restart contract talks with Liam Cooper until the turn of the year, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has reported.

Leeds United signed defender Cooper was back in 2014, bringing the former Hull City man in from Chesterfield. Since then, he’s had an Elland Road career full of ups and downs, playing 270 times for the Whites and becoming club captain along the way.

Question marks surrounded his future over the summer as he entered the final 12 months of his contract. That combined with admiring glances from Saudi Arabia made for some uncertainty but ultimately, he stayed put.

Now, an update has emerged on his contract situation with Leeds United.

Reporting for The Athletic, trusted journalist Phil Hay has said that after contract discussions were shelved due to a foot injury earlier this season, it is unlikely that talks will resume until the turn of the year. Then, Leeds United are more likely to give Cooper a definite answer on his situation.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Staying at Leeds United?

Time will tell just what decision Leeds United come to when contract talks are reopened later this year. Cooper still cuts an important figure at the club and with nearly 200 games of Championship experience to his name, he can still have a valuable role to play on the pitch.

The 32-year-old still dons the captain’s armband when he’s on the pitch and after returning from injury, he made consecutive starts in games against Watford and Southampton.

It will be interesting to see if interest re-emerges in the Whites mainstay later this year too. If his contract situation goes unresolved, a player of his experience may well start to draw admiring glances from elsewhere as he sees his contract wind down.