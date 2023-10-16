Trio depart on loan: Charlton Athletic transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Charlton Athletic are currently sat in 14th place in the table after their first 11 outings.

Charlton Athletic are five points off the League One play-offs. They had a break from league action over the past weekend due to international call-ups.

The Addicks are already on their second manager of the season. Michael Appleton was brought in following Dean Holden’s sacking.

Following the end of the transfer window, goalkeeper Nathan Harvey was snapped up by Gillingham after his exit from The Valley, whilst youngster Sahid Kamara signed for Birmingham City in the Championship.

It was reported by London News Online in early September that Derby County were keen on Corey Blackett-Taylor over the summer. The same report suggested Wrexham wanted George Dobson and some unnamed German clubs eyed a swoop for Miles Leaburn. However, all three players ended up staying put beyond the deadline.

Blackett-Taylor, 26, has since spoken about his links to the Rams and has said, as per London News Online: “I’ve been involved in things like this before on deadline day, so I knew how to deal with it. We had a game the next day against Fleetwood that we had to prepare for, and matters were out of my hands.

“My biggest concern was the match the following afternoon. I’ve enjoyed it here so far. I feel I’ve improved in every season. I feel I can give this team an outlet. I can provide goals and assists. My pace and ability with the ball helps the team get forward and I’m a threat to the opposition.”

The former Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers man has entered the final 12 months of his deal and is out of contract in June 2024. The Addicks risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms for an extension.

Charlton have let a few youngsters head out the exit door on loan over recent times. Striker Daniel Kanu has linked up with Southend United in the National League as he looks to get some more experience.

Meanwhile, full-back Jacob Roddy has gone to Weston-super-Mare and centre-back Deji Elewere has returned to Bromley.