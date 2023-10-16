Striker inbound and more: Peterborough United transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Peterborough United were a busy team in the summer, with plenty of incomings and outgoings transpiring ahead of the new campaign.

Peterborough United fans might have thought that this season would be a bit of a transition year with so many key players moving on or entering the final 12 months of their contracts. For that reason, some might be a bit surprised that they sit in 4th place in the League One table.

To boost their chances of success this season, the January transfer window could be put to use to add some further depth to the ranks. While it remains to be seen what happens with incomings, departures are inevitable, and they could be some high-profile ones.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was at the centre of plenty of speculation over the summer. He was transfer listed upon entering the final 12 months of his contract but a move away failed to transpire, with a Bristol Rovers deal not completed in time.

Since then, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said the top striker is set to move early in the winter window. He also revealed that Wrexham were interested in the Peterborough United talisman, only to go quiet.

Another player likely to head for pastures new is prized asset Ronnie Edwards. He’s an England youth international and has had Premier League interest for some time now.

It emerged after deadline day that Southampton boss Russell Martin was an admirer but his interest never went any further. An unnamed Championship club made numerous bids but fell short of Peterborough United’s asking price and in January, he’ll likely move on.

Now, regarding potential incomings, it looks as though non-league ace Pemi Aderoju is inbound.

The youngster has been in fine form for Biggleswade, earning him a Posh trial with a view to a January deal. With Clarke-Harris moving on, it seems a new striker is top of the Peterborough United shopping list, hence the move for Aderoju.

Last but not least, Altrincham star Chris Conn-Clarke was a player tipped to draw Posh’s attention. However, that was quickly shot down by the club.