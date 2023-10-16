QPR man named Player of the Match in international game, he scored one and assisted one

QPR don’t have too many names on international duty right now. One who is though is Paul Smyth.

QPR re-signed Smyth for a second time in the summer.

Since, the Northern Ireland international has featured 11 times in the Championship, grabbing himself just one assist and failing to score having largely been deployed as a wing-back under Gareth Ainsworth.

But with Northern Ireland on Saturday, Smyth fired his nation to a 3-0 win over San Marino in their Euro qualifying group; scoring one, assisting one, and being named Player of the Match.

Writing for TNT Sports, journalist Nick Christian voted Smyth as his Player of the Match, adding:

“A bright opening twenty minutes which saw the QPR forward bag himself a goal and an assist, and effectively kill the game before it had even gotten going. His first finish was spectacular, as he leapt up acrobatically to scissor in a cross. The setup for Josh Magennis, who scored Northern Ireland’s second, was smooth and stylish.”

Smyth’s QPR currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table having won just two of their opening 11 games of the season.

Could Smyth hold the key for QPR?

Ainsworth has been playing Smyth as a wing-back for most of the season so far.

And Smyth’s energy will be useful in any position on the pitch. But on Saturday, Smyth showcased his scoring prowess and maybe it could give Ainsworth something to think about going forward.

The R’s are struggling in attack and maybe Smyth could do a job for Ainsworth further up the pitch.

He showed last season with Leyton Orient that he can score goals, though stepping up to the Championship and matching his numbers from last season will be tough.

QPR return to Championship action with a trip to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.