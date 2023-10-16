Millwall dealt another injury blow ahead of Preston clash with defender set for spell on sidelines

Millwall have been dealt another injury blow with Ryan Leonard having cracked a bone in his knee, as per Richard Cawley.

Millwall go up against Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side are looking to really kickstart their campaign after an inconsistent showing which sees the Lions sitting in 15th place of the table as things stand.

And for the game vs Preston, Rowett is already set to be without Kevin Nisbet and Duncan Watmore, with the likes of Matija Sarkic, Shaun Hutchinson, and Ryan Longman already on the sidelines.

Now, Leonard is set to miss the Preston game and potentially some more fixtures after that, with Cawley revealing on X this morning that the 31-year-old is ‘set to be missing for a short period with a cracked bone in his knee’.

And speaking to South London Press, Rowett said on Leonard’s injury:

“He’s got a cracked bone in his knee. We think he did it against Plymouth. He had an incident where he went down against Plymouth, but he managed to get through the whole game.

“He felt sore afterwards. It looks likely he will need a bit of rest and then see where it is. It’s a couple of weeks rest. That’s the general feeling with it. It’s not ideal, but it could have been worse.”

Leonard at Millwall

Leonard has played in all but one of Millwall’s 11 Championship games so far this season. The long-standing Millwall man is now in his sixth year at the club, and injury has often been a theme of his time at The Den.

He was playing regularly this season and doing well, so this fresh blow is certainly that. But thankfully, it doesn’t seem as serious as it sounds or as serious as it could’ve been.

Millwall have another tough task ahead of them this weekend. But with Preston out of form, it could be a chance for the Lions to get some points on the board.