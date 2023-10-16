Leicester City should consider loaning out this summer signing in January: Opinion

Leicester City have had a whirlwind start to the 2023/24 season, with Enzo Maresca’s side currently in 1st place of the table.

Leicester City have already put 30 points on the board this season.

The Foxes have won 10 of their opening 11 games, coming after a busy summer transfer window which saw several players leave and several more arrive.

Maresca certainly doesn’t have the same calibre of players that Leicester City once had in the Premier League, especially after names like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Youri Tielemans all left in the summer.

But the Italian has some new key players in the likes of Harry Winks and Stephy Mavididi who both joined in the summer, as well as names like Jannik Vestergaard who’ve come back into contention since Maresca’s arrival.

Another summer signing, but one who hasn’t made his debut yet, is Tom Cannon. The young striker joined from Everton on deadline day but a back injury has kept him out of action so far.

And given how well Leicester are doing, and given the amount of attacking quality already at Maresca’s disposal, a January loan move could be ideal for the Irishman.

Cannon to leave Leicester City on loan?

Leicester City have a potent set of attacking options in names like Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Patson Daka.

Daka is somewhat out of contention right now and Maresca might be eyeing Cannon to replace Daka when fit, with Daka one who could potentially be sold on in the New Year.

But should Daka remain, and Iheanacho too, then Cannon could be quite far down the pecking order and a loan move to another Championship side could be ideal.

He shone with Preston in the second half of last season, scoring eight in 20 league appearances. The Championship certainly seems to be Cannon’s current level and Leicester probably wouldn’t have to worry about loaning him to a rival, given how far ahead of everyone they already are.

And with the Foxes eyeing promotion, Cannon could well be sent out on loan for a full season next summer. But for the time being, Cannon will be focused on making his way back to fitness, and hopefully making his debut for the club in the coming weeks.