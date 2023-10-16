Leeds United signing says there was ‘no guarantee’ he joined, he had ‘a few clubs interested’

Leeds United re-signed Sam Byram in the summer, seven years after he first left the club.

Leeds United saw Byram, now 20, rise through the club’s ranks, eventually making his professional debut for the during the 2012/13 campaign.

The right-back spent four years at the club where he made close to 150 appearances, becoming a key player in the process before he was snapped up by West Ham in January 2016.

Byram was let go by Norwich City in the summer after some tough years with injury. But former Canaries boss Daniel Farke took charge at Elland Road in the summer, and brought Byram back to the club with him.

Speaking to the club about the move, Byram revealed that there was never any guarantee that he made his return, saying:

“There was definitely no guarantee. I’d come off the back of not the best injury situation at Norwich, I was a free agent, there were a few clubs interested, a couple of options abroad and I was waiting to hear what the next step was.

“I’d done a lot of fitness and extra training through the summer, so I felt like I was in a really good position fitness wise, then I got a message off the boss and his staff saying “you know the club, we’ve worked with you before, do you want to come and train with us?”

Byram added:

“For me, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, you’re training at Leeds, under a manager you know, a really good squad for this league and you’ve got the chance to sign a contract. I thought, what have I got to lose?”

Farke’s Leeds United currently sit in 5th place of the table, after a steady start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign which has seen them lose just one of their last nine in the league.

Byram back at Leeds United

On the surface, Byram’s return was somewhat underwhelming. He’d had a lot of bad luck with injury and Leeds already had the likes of Luke Ayling at right-back.

But Byram has been as good a signing as any at Elland Road having now played in all but one of Leeds’ opening 11 Championship games, managing to stay injury-free in the process.

There’s still a long way to go this season, but so far so good for Byram who is playing a key role for Farke this season.

Leeds United return to action vs Norwich City this weekend.