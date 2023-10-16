Leeds United boss wants new contract for 32-year-old who wants to stay

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to secure Luke Ayling’s future at the club, reports TEAMtalk, with the 32-year-old also keen to tie down his future.

Leeds United have some experienced first-team players out of contract next summer, with one of them being Ayling.

The right-back has featured 10 times in the Championship this season but has largely played a back-up role with youngster Archie Gray filling in at right-back vs Bristol City last time out.

Despite that, TEAMtalk say that Farke wants Ayling to stay for another year after this season, and that the experienced full-back will be offered new terms in the New Year.

The same report adds that Ayling is very settled in Leeds and that he’s ‘more than willing to enter into negotiations on fresh terms’.

Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are two more names out of contract next summer, but TEAMtalk say that new deals for those are on hold for the time being.

Leeds currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after 11 games.

Ayling to stay at Leeds United

Ayling has been at Elland Road for seven years now. He’s made more than 250 appearances for the club and has been through some highs and lows during his time in Yorkshire.

And despite him having fallen slightly out of favour this time round, he remains a very useful player to have around and Farke will surely give him more game time throughout the course of the campaign.

And next season, whether Leeds are in the Premier League or the Championship, Ayling will still be a useful name in the side and so this emerging news is no surprise.

What the future holds for the likes of Cooper and Dallas though remains to be seen.

Leeds United return to action against Farke’s former employers Norwich City this weekend.