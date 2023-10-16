League Two boss hails ‘really good’ West Brom loan man after impressive performances

West Brom youngster Mo Faal has been praised by his current loan boss Grant McCann.

West Brom let the striker head out the exit door on a temporary basis over the summer. Prior to his switch to League Two, the Championship side had never loaned him out in the Football League before.

Faal, 20, has since been a hit at the Eco-Power Stadium. He is due to return to the Hawthorns at the end of the season.

McCann has been pleased with him so far and has told his official club website: “He’s improving all the time. This is his first loan into the Football League. He’s starting to look stronger. He came up against strong boys – Goodliffe and Sowunmi are strong boys at this level and Mo gave them a real run for their money.

“I’m pleased with him. His link up play is really good, he’s scoring goals, he’s creating goals and he won us the penalty for Joe (Ironside). I’m really pleased with his progress. He’s a great kid and he wants to learn all the time. He just wants to get better.

“Even on days when we give the players a bit more of a down day, he wants to train so we have to look after him a bit. He’s so eager. He’s very popular in the changing room. He’s a great boy who’s the life and soul of things so I’m pleased to see him scoring.”

West Brom youngster hailed

Doncaster swooped to land Faal to add more competition and depth to their attacking options this term. McCann’s side are currently sat in 19th position in the table but beat Sutton United 4-1 last time out.

Faal has scored four goals in 14 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit and will be eyeing plenty more before his spell comes to an end.

The Baggies snapped him up when he was just 16 after he caught their eye playing in non-league for Sutton Coldfield Town. He had a two-week trial with the Midlands outfit and did enough to earn a deal.

He was handed his first-team debut back in August 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash against Premier League giants Arsenal after he came off the bench for Kenneth Zohore.

Faal has since played three more times for West Brom’s senior team. He has had loan stints away in non-league at Hereford, AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde in the past to gain experience.

He has made the step up to Doncaster well so far in this campaign and the move has worked out well for all parties.