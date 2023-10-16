L1 talisman linked and more: Swansea City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Swansea City began a fantastic turnaround before the international break after a challenging start to Michael Duff’s tenure.

Swansea City sit 12th in the table with 11 games played. They’d not won in any of their first seven Championship games, so that run combined with a derby day defeat to Cardiff City saw early pressure piling on Duff.

However, after embarking on a run of four consecutive wins, the Swans have flown up the table and support for Duff has been strong. The hope will be that they can kick on from here and in the January transfer window, the chance to strengthen the ranks will arise.

Since the summer window closed, there has been some speculation regarding potential movement at Swansea City too.

A couple of League One stars have been linked with moves to South Wales. Reports said that Devante Cole – star man for Duff’s former club Barnsley – has been identified as an early target ahead of the January transfer window.

The striker is out of contract next summer and has scored nine goals in 12 League One games this season.

Another in-form third-tier star is Corey Blackett-Taylor, and he’s drawn admiring glances too. The Charlton Athletic winger’s return of four goals and three assists in 11 games has put him on Championship radars with Swansea City among those to have scouted him.

Fresh insight also emerged on the Swans’ summer move for Jamal Lowe. It was reported that Sheffield Wednesday were close to a summer deal but he opted for a return to South Wales instead.

Elsewhere, reports regarding potential exits have circulated too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

There were rumours over striker Liam Cullen‘s future in the summer and towards the end of last month, it was claimed by The Sun that Blackburn Rovers were sizing up a winter move. The Swansea City academy graduate sees his deal expire in 2024 and Rovers have eyed him as an attacking option, though his recent return to the starting XI could indicate he’s a part of Duff’s plans moving forward.

Last but not least, Nathan Wood was another Swansea City player at the centre of transfer speculation over the summer.

In the wake of that, it has since been reported that the club plan on offering him a new deal. He too is out of contract at the end of this season and his exit would come as a big blow given that he could be a big financial asset in the years to come.