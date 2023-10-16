Jonathan Rowe wanted: Norwich City stance and potential price tag as Aston Villa and more take interest

Norwich City man Jonathan Rowe has been linked with a clutch of Premier League teams this month.

Norwich City have a new talisman in Rowe.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was on target for the Young Lions in their 9-1 win over Serbia last week, having already scored six in 11 Championship outings for the Canaries.

And reports last week revealed that a number of Premier League teams are eyeing Rowe. TEAMtalk claim that Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United have ‘all taken an interest’ in the Norwich man.

Norwich City’s stance…

It seems like Norwich City are determined to keep hold of Rowe, with TEAMtalk also adding that the Canaries want to secure his long-term future by offering him a new, bumper contract.

His current contract expires at the end of next season though Norwich City have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

And Norwich have had similar players emerge through their ranks in recent years who they managed to hold on to for a long time; names like Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele both progressed through the ranks and stayed at the club for a while after.

Potential price tag?

Given Rowe’s relative lack of first-team experience, he won’t be the most expensive player out there. But his form this season certainly gives Norwich reason to believe that they’d be owed a fair bit should they choose to sell Rowe.

As per FootballTransfers, Rowe’s estimated transfer value currently stands at £0.78million, whilst Transfermarkt value Rowe at £0.43million.

Of course, those numbers are very low for Rowe, who City fans will say it worth at least a few million right now.

Aarons and Omobamidele are two more good examples here; Aarons was sold to Bournemouth for an initial fee of £7million this summer, potentially rising to £12million, whilst Nottingham Forest paid up to £20million for Omobamidele.

Both players had much more experience than Rowe, so Norwich will hope to keep Rowe and keep him in form as to boost his eventual transfer value.

Strikers though are much more in demand than defenders, especially young, English ones. So if Rowe can have a prolific 2023/24 season then he could quickly become a valuable asset.

David Wagner’s Canaries return to action vs Daniel Farke’s Leeds United this weekend.