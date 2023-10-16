‘I was shocked’ – Blackburn Rovers man offers honest insight into injury blow after ‘precaution’ sub

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has admitted he was ‘shocked’ to be ruled out for six weeks after initially coming off against Middlesbrough as a precaution.

Blackburn Rovers man Gallagher has had a tough time with injuries before and he’s currently sidelined with a calf injury. He withdrew from the win over Middlesbrough just before the hour-mark in mid-September and as a result, he’s been out since.

The 28-year-old was absent from the four-game losing run that followed the Boro win and also watching on from the sidelines as Rovers returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 win over QPR before the break.

Now, Gallagher has shared how the extent of the blow caught him off guard somewhat.

Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ media team, the striker admitted that he was ‘shocked’ to be ruled out for six weeks after initially only coming off as a precaution. He said:

“This injury has been especially frustrating because I came off in the game as a precaution because we were winning and we felt it would be best to rest up for the Wednesday game. With the adrenaline of the game, I probably didn’t realise the injury was as bad as it was, which was really frustrating, especially at a time when it felt we were getting a bit of momentum after that win against Middlesbrough.

“I’ve had quite a few niggles and I know what the script is when it comes to going for a scan and getting a phone call from Proccy [Andrew Procter, physio], you know it’s not really good news.

“I was shocked to find out how long the injury would keep me out for. It’s a tendon injury and you feel better quite quickly, but it’s one of those where you need to give it the respect to heal properly.”

Gallagher also said that he is ‘getting there’ regarding his fitness, admitting he’s looking forward to making a return.

On the road to recovery

Blackburn Rovers haven’t been blessed with striker options in the early stages of the season. For that reason, Gallagher’s nearing return to fitness will come as a welcome boost to Jon Dahl Tomasson and co.

Niall Ennis has struggled with injuries since his arrival from Plymouth Argyle and Harry Leonard has had a spell out as well. Semir Telalovic has been fit but the club are being patient with his development as he adjusts to life in the Championship.

Gallagher is vastly experienced at Championship level now and Tomasson will be hoping to lean on him as a talisman when he makes his return from injury.