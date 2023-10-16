‘Handled it brilliantly’ – Birmingham City man went toe-to-toe with Ballon d’Or winner in international game last night

Wales hosted Croatia in a Euro qualifying clash last night, with the Dragons eventually coming out with a 2-1 win.

Wales came out on top against the 2018 World Cup finalists after a second half brace from Harry Wilson saw Rob Page’s side move up into the qualifying places of their Euro group.

It was an astute performance with plenty of Football League names on the pitch for Wales, including Birmingham City’s Jordan James.

The 19-year-old has played a bit part role for Blues in the Championship this season. But last night he went up against a Croatia midfield including the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luke Modric.

But James put in an outstanding display to help get his nation over the line, with Wales Online rating his performance 8/10, and journalist Tom Coleman adding:

“A big ask for a player so young to go up against Luka Modric and Co. Handled it brilliantly. Read things superbly and even gave his side an injection of dark arts that certainly helped them over the line.”

James remains a recent regular with the Welsh national side with six caps now to his name. And last night’s performance will go a long way in keeping him in Page’s plans and also in getting him more starts at Birmingham City.

James returning to Birmingham City…

James returns to Birmingham City under a new boss in Wayne Rooney.

And for James it’s a chance to regain his regular starting spot after losing it under John Eustace, and the youngster’s performance vs Croatia last night will certainly have caught the eye of Rooney.

He’s a very versatile midfielder able to play on the flank or in the middle. He offers something a bit different to his midfield companions at St Andrew’s and it’s easy to forget how young he is too, so there’s definite room for improvement.

Rooney’s first game in charge of Blues is against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough this weekend.