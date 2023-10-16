Free agent pair eyed: Stockport County transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Stockport County sit top of the table after their 3-1 win away at Harrogate Town over the weekend.

Stockport County are aiming for promotion from League Two this season. They reached the play-off final last term but lost at Wembley on penalties to Carlisle United.

Dave Challinor’s side have picked up 26 points from their first 13 games this term. A home clash against Grimsby Town is up next for the North West outfit.

Stockport have been linked with a January swoop for Salford City striker Callum Hendry. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, they are keen to land the former Blackburn Rovers man this winter.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for the Ammies in this campaign. He has since found the net three times so far this season.

Louie Barry has been a hit on loan with the Hatters since joining from Aston Villa. However, his parent club are weighing up whether to recall him, as per TEAMtalk.

KentOnline claim Stockport have looked into landing Ramsgate defender Louie Procopi. The 17-year-old has recently been training with fellow fourth tier outfit Gillingham.

Ro-Shaun Williams, who cut ties with Doncaster Rovers at the end of June, has been linked with a switch to Edgeley Park along with Salford via a report by the Daily Mail. The former Manchester United centre-back is still weighing up his next move in the game and will be considering his options.

Challinor has been casting his eyes over full-back Matt Lowton on trial. As revealed by the club’s X account, the former Sheffield United and Burnley man played in the Cheshire Cup against Tranmere Rovers last month but hasn’t been offered a deal yet at this moment in time.