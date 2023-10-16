Free agent looked at: Blackpool transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Blackpool won 3-0 at home to Stevenage over the weekend after goals by Jordan Rhodes, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton.

Blackpool are now 7th in the League One table. They are a point outside the play-offs.

Neil Critchley was brought back to Bloomfield Road over the summer following the club’s relegation from the Championship. His aim is to guide the Tangerines to an immediate promotion.

The Seasiders have taken a look at free agent Adeteye Gbadehan on trial. According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the 19-year-old has been training with the third tier outfit.

He has previously played for Future SC Monarchs in America and helped them win the Dallas Cup in 2021. Brentford have been linked with him in the past, as per the Daily Mail.

Nixon has also reported on Patreon that Huddersfield Town hold an option to recall striker Rhodes this winter. He has been in fine form since his temporary switch and the Terriers have a big decision to make.

Blackpool have recalled Will Squires from his loan spell at Bamber Bridge. Critchley told the official club website that he was brought back to play against Liverpool U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this month: “The reports back have been really positive, it was always the plan to call him back and play him in this game and I thought he gave us a really assured performance.”

Following the end of the last transfer window on 1st September, it has since transpired that the Seasiders looked at signing striker Josh Kayode from Rotherham United in the summer, as per the Yorkshire Post. However, he ended up joining Carlisle United.

Winger Owen Moffat linked up with Dunfermline Athletic on loan on deadline day. He has since revealed he had other options to the Pars’ website: “I did have other options. I was in training with Hamilton for a week, and I’d played a game with them, but I knew there was a possibility of Dunfermline being interested. It progressed on that Dunfermline wanted me to come in and train. I’d spoken to Hamilton and told them that.”

In other news, ex-Blackpool defender Craig Cathcart has retired at the age of 34.