Free agent joins another club: Wrexham transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Wrexham are currently sat in 5th position in the League Two table. The Red Dragons won 3-2 at home to Salford City last time out.

Phil Parkinson’s side have picked up 23 points from their first 13 outings. They are back in action with an away trip to Bradford City.

Following the end of the transfer window at the start of September, it transpired that Wrexham had a look at Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris over the summer.

The Posh’s owner Darragh MacAnthony said on his The Hard Truth’ podcast (quotes via Peterborough Telegraph): “Wrexham contacted me and said they were going to make a bid which was interesting. It might have seemed a strange move for the player, but if they got him it would probably mean back-to-back promotions for them so I could see the logic.

“Apparently Hollywood had approved the move, but then they just went quiet. They never came back to me which was a surprise, especially when I saw who they eventually tried to sign.”

It also turned out that the Welsh side looked at Charlton Athletic skipper George Dobson, as per a report by London News Online. He has entered the final 12 months of his deal at The Valley and the Addicks risk losing him for free in June 2024 if he doesn’t pen an extension in the meantime.

Parkinson’s side were interested in a swoop for winger Stuart McKinstry following his exit from Leeds United at the end of last term along with fellow fourth tier sides Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers, according to the Daily Record.

However, the Scotsman has joined Queen’s Park instead. He spent time away from Elland Road on loan at Motherwell to get some experience under his belt.

Wrexham have an option to buy goalkeeper Luke McNicholas on a permanent deal from Sligo Rovers and will have a decision to make this winter.

Parkinson has recently hailed the stopper after their Papa John’s Trophy win away at Crewe Alexandra earlier this month and told the official YouTube channel: “Luke in goal I thought was faultless. His handling was immaculate. He’s had to wait for his chance and he’s took it tonight. There was so many positives from the senior boys, not that I ever doubted they would be brilliant. They led the group tonight.”