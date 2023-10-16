Ex-Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man lands first managerial role

Ex-Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man Pascal Chimbonda has landed his first managerial role at Skelmersdale United, as announced by their official club website.

The 44-year-old has dropped into the North West Counties Premier Division to start his career in the dugout. He retired from his playing days in 2019.

Chimbonda, who is from Les Abymes, made 383 appearances, many of which came in the Football League.

He has now been appointed as Skelmersdale’s new boss and has told their website: “It is a great honour to become manager of a club with a history as rich as that of Skelmersdale United Football Club. This is a very proud day for me and also a wonderful opportunity, and I am very eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.”

New role for ex-Wigan, Sunderland and Blackburn man

Chimbonda started out in France at Le Havre and Bastia before Wigan lured him over to England for the first time in 2005. He was a hit during his spell in the North West and played for the Latics during their first year in the top flight.

The former right-back was then snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur after just 12 months. He then spent two years in London before moving up to the North East with Sunderland, where he went on to play 13 games for the Black Cats in all competitions.

Blackburn landed him in 2009 on a two-year contract and he scored once in 29 outings during his time in Lancashire.

Chimbonda left Ewood Park in January 2011 by mutual consent and went on to play for QPR and Doncaster Rovers before dropping into the lower leagues.

Stints at Market Drayton Town, Carlisle United, Arles, Washington and Ashton United followed on for him before he decided to retire.

He has now become a manager and will be eager to show what he can do with Skelmersdale.