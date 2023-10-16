Details of Saudi Arabian club’s contract offer to Leeds United star emerge in fresh report

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper was offered a deal of £2m-a-year by Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah in the summer, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United saw a whole host of players move on during the summer transfer window, with many heading to top-flight clubs across Europe following the Whites’ relegation. There were some key figures who stayed put though, one being centre-back Cooper.

Cooper is in his 10th season at Elland Road after signing back in 2014 from Chesterfield. Since then, he’s played 270 times for the club and has become skipper, a role he still holds now.

There was speculation over his future in the summer too though. Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah – managed by Robbie Fowler – were looking to tempt him away from Leeds United, but a move never came to fruition.

Now, details of the Saudi side’s offer to Cooper have emerged.

The Athletic reports that they offered Cooper a two-year deal with a total salary of £4m. It was the equivalent of a near £40,000-a-week contract but ultimately, a formal bid was never made to Leeds United.

The future for Cooper

After the summer interest from Saudi Arabia, time will tell what the coming months have in store for Cooper. His deal is up at the end of this season so if he isn’t tied down to a fresh contract, it could be that Al Qadsiah have another chance to try and tempt him over there.

As captain of Leeds United, Cooper will have an important role to play in Farke’s squad even if game time is a little more limited than it might have been in previous years.

Over the course of his 270 appearances for the club, Cooper has managed 11 goals and six assists.