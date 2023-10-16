Defender wanted: Wigan Athletic transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Wigan Athletic find themselves in 23rd position in the table and are six points from safety.

Wigan Athletic started the new League One season with a points deduction. The Latics have five points on the board at the moment.

Shaun Maloney’s side had a break from the action this past weekend due to international call-ups. They take on Exeter City away this Saturday.

Wigan defender Charlie Hughes has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit West Ham. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the 19-year-old, who is being tipped for a bright future in the game, has emerged on the radar of the Hammers ahead of the January transfer window.

He was on the books at Manchester City and Liverpool before moving to the DW Stadium in 2019. The teenager has since broken into the first-team and has become one of their most prized assets.

The Latics handed a contract to Max McMillan following his exit from fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town. He has penned an initial one-year deal.

He rose up through the academy at Leeds United and played for the Whites at various youth levels. He then cut ties with the Yorkshire club back in 2019.

Sporting Director Gregor Rioch said: “Max has impressed us on trial with his work ethic and professionalism and he deserves this contract.

“He is a hard-working striker with a lot of good attacking qualities and he now has an opportunity with us. We are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter.”

Luke Brennan secured a late exit away from Wigan on deadline day. He has since opened up about his loan switch to The New Saints and believes it was a good move for him.

The winger told TNS’s official YouTube channel: “It was late. It was deadline day, about half 2 in the afternoon and I was in the gym and I got a call.

“Funnily enough it was Jared (Harlock, Blackburn Rovers loanee) saying they are after you so I passed on my number. It just happened straight away, very quickly.

“He (Harlock) told me about the standard of football and how good it is and how great of a club it is. It was a no-brainer to be honest.

“If I had to pick (favourite position) it would be off the left (wing). I am versatile and can play in the number 10 or on the right. Wherever the manager wants me to play.”

Elsewhere, former Latics defender Pascal Chimbonda has been appointed as the new manager at Skelmersdale United. Charlie Mulgrew has also retired at the age of 37.