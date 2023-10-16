Big update emerges on Graham Alexander’s position at MK Dons

MK Dons manager Graham Alexander is set to leave the club, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said on X.

MK Dons find themselves down in 16th in the League Two table after a dismal run. They started the season brightly but after extending their league winless run to eight at the weekend, pressure on manager Alexander has increased.

Calls for his departure were circulating prior to the draw against Barrow on Saturday. The manager responded to the calls himself, expressing a desire to turn things around despite the growing criticism of him, his team and the club as a whole.

Now, in a fresh update from reporter O’Rourke, it is said that Alexander is poised to leave MK Dons.

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander is poised to leave the club. #MKDons — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) October 16, 2023

O’Rourke added in another post that the players and staff have been informed of his departure, so it seems the former Scotland international’s time in charge at Stadium MK is set to come to a disappointing end after just 13 League Two games.

Opting for change

After a string of disjointed performances from his MK Dons side, it seems Alexander could be set to see his short tenure end. Some fans have been calling for change, while other see it as a problem with the club as a whole, starting from the very top.

Time will tell if Alexander is to leave at this point, but the growing feeling is that his position is untenable after this poor run.

Acting now means MK Dons avoid the risk of letting themselves slip further away from the League Two promotion fight. As it stands, they’re six points away from the play-offs and 10 off the top of the table, so there’s plenty of time for them to push back up the division and scrap for promotion as they would’ve hoped for prior to the season’s start.