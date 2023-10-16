Below Wigan Athletic: Where do QPR rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

QPR were in the Premier League eight years ago. Now, they’re facing a battle for survival in the Championship.

It’s been a steady, 10-year decline for QPR.

The days of them spending millions in the top floght are long gone with the R’s now facing the possibility of relegation into League One after another lacklustre summer transfer window.

And needless to say, QPR are down in the Opta Power Rankings…

QPR in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings is a database that ranks more than 13,000 domestic football clubs across the world.

It uses data for factors both on and off the pitch to rank individual teams, giving them a score of 100% in the process; Manchester City are the no.1 ranked side with a score of 100%, closely followed by Real Madrid with 96%.

But QPR are way down the list in 558th place with a score of 72.4%.

Sheffield Wednesday have the same score, though Wigan Athletic – who’ve been through administration and relegation in recent years – rank above both QPR and Wednesday with a score of 72.6%.

Tough times for the R’s…

QPR had so much ambition when they were a Premier League outfit. But a combination of poor short and long-term planning sees them in this mess now.

The club has been recovering from their top flight misspending for a number of years. There’s also been some poor transfer acumen from the likes of Les Ferdinand who’s since left his position as Director of Football.

So it looks like there’s some tough years ahead for QPR. They need to completely rebuild the squad and that looks like it’ll happen next summer with a number of first-team players out of contract.

Up next for Ainsworth’s side is a trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend, with kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.