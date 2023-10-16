Below Portsmouth: Where do Plymouth Argyle rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Plymouth Argyle are proudly back in the Championship after some tough years further down in the EFL, and they’ve not fared too badly so far.

Plymouth Argyle occupy 18th place after 11 games so far. They’ve been on a tough run of form and as a result they’ve slipped down the table but there have been some seriously impressive displays too, the most eye-catching being a 6-2 win against Norwich City.

After working their way back into League One under Ryan Lowe, Steven Schumacher took the reins and guided the Pilgrims up as champions last year. As a Championship team again, the aim is to consolidate a place in the division and kick on from there.

Plymouth Argyle in the Opta Power Rankings

First of all, The Analyst describes the Opta Power Rankings as a ‘global ranking system’. Taking in factors both on and off the pitch, they rank over 13,000 domestic teams from across the world and place them in a huge table to indicate the club’s standing in world football.

Manchester City sit in 1st place with a 100% rating after winning the treble last year. Just behind them in 2nd is Real Madrid.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they find themselves in 348th in the world with an overall rating of 75.1%. This ranks them in 21st in comparison to their Championship rivals, ranking above Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. Interestingly though, they are ranked lower than League One teams Portsmouth and Barnsley while boasting the same score as Derby County.

The season ahead

With Plymouth Argyle fighting to nail down a place in the Championship this season, they’ll be hoping that they can continue to take strides on and off the pitch. In turn, they’ll find themselves rising up the Opta Power Rankings.

Survival is the ultimate aim for the Pilgrims but with some promising players in their ranks and a top young manager in charge, there’s no reason why they can’t push higher. The sole aim as of now will be finding form again though following a tough patch before the break.