Below Derby County: Where do Sheffield Wednesday rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Sheffield Wednesday are in a tough spot. They’re rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with just three points from 12 games.

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal start to the Championship season saw Xisco Munoz sacked earlier this month. A search for a new boss ensued and last week, the Owls confirmed German coach Danny Rohl as their new boss.

The hope will be that the former Germany and Southampton assistant manager can lead Wednesday up the table and away from the relegation zone, though there’s no doubt that a big task awaits the 34-year-old in his first senior management role.

The Owls’ struggles have led to continued criticism of owner Dejphon Chansiri, who will be hoping Rohl can improve his side’s fortunes.

Sheffield Wednesday in the Opta Power Rankings

First of all, The Analyst describes Opta’s Power Rankings as a ‘global ranking system’. They put over 13,000 domestic teams into a huge table, ranking them based on factors on and off the pitch.

For context, Manchester City sit at the top of the rankings with an overall rating of 100% after winning the treble last season. Real Madrid are behind them in 2nd and have a score of 96%.

Sheffield Wednesday, unsurprisingly, are some way off that score. The Owls are ranked 551st in the world with a score of 72.4%. That total has them tied as joint-lowest ranked Championship team alongside QPR, who have the same rating. A host of League One teams boast a higher ranking, with 346th ranked Derby County among them.

Rivals Sheffield United are ranked at 122nd with a score of 80.7%.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

In need of a turnaround

It’s no secret that Sheffield Wednesday’s season has been a tough one. A turbulent summer set them up for the campaign poorly and with continued unrest directed towards the ownership, new boss Rohl isn’t coming into an easy job.

Regardless, the fans will be doing all they can to support their latest manager in his bid to keep the club in the Championship. After ending their time in League One, the Owls’ ultimate aim is to consolidate themselves as a second-tier team again and push on from there.

However, time will tell if they’re able to battle against the odds and stay in the division.