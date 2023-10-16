Below Aston Villa: Where do Birmingham City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Birmingham City, after a positive summer both on and off the pitch, are once again looking up the Championship table.

Birmingham City saw new owners and a number of new players arrive at the club in the summer.

And the changes have since proved positive with Blues currently sitting in 6th place of the Championship table, but having recently undergone a surprise managerial change.

Wayne Rooney replaces John Eustace at Birmingham City who have very lofty ambitions for the new boss, with Premier League football the eventual aim.

So where do Blues rank in the opt Power Rankings right now?

Birmingham City in the Opta Power Rankings

The Opta Power Rankings is a list of more than 13,000 domestic football clubs across the world.

It ranks them based on a number of factors, both on and off the pitch, with Manchester City currently setting the benchmark with a 100% score making them, as per Opta, the best team in the world.

Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid follow closely in 2nd with a score of 96%, but his former club Birmingham City are down in 251st with a score of 76.8%.

Blues’ Championship rivals Cardiff City are in 252nd, whilst Midlands rivals West Brom are in 156th and Aston Villa are in 16th.

Leicester City are the highest-ranked Championship side in 66th.

Blues on the up

Birmingham City have endured a tough recent period.

This is their 13th consecutive season in the second tier and they’ve only been in the play-offs once. Though this season looks like their best chance of securing a top six finish since they last did so in 2012.

But even if Rooney and co don’t secure a play-off spot this time round, the project of building towards the top flight is well underway and seemingly on the right tracks.

Rooney’s first game as Birmingham City boss is against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough this weekend.