Attacker on radar: Plymouth Argyle transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Plymouth Argyle were promoted from League One last season along with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth Argyle currently find themselves sat in 18th place in the Championship table. They have won three of their first 11 outings.

Steven Schumacher’s side have had a break from league action this past weekend due to international call-ups. Next up is an away trip to West Brom.

The Pilgrims have been linked with a January swoop for Mansfield Town attacker Davis Kellior-Dunn. According to a report by TEAMtalk, they are said to be keen on the League Two ace along with league rivals Hull City, Millwall, QPR and Rotherham United.

Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest in him from the third tier. The former Wrexham and Oldham Athletic man is a key player for the Stags and has found the net on nine occasions already so far this term under Nigel Clough as they eye promotion.

Will Jenkins Davies has returned to Home Park for the time being from his loan spell at Torquay United in the National League South, as per a report by PlymouthLive. The midfielder, 18, was allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt but he has picked up knee ligament damage which is a blow.

Schumacher hasn’t closed the door on the teenager returning to the Gulls when he is fit again and has said: “I don’t see why not. I think the level was fine. When we send our young players out it’s important they go and play, and thankfully Gary (Johnson) played him and he got some minutes. Maybe when he gets fit he can go back there.”

Plymouth have loaned out Jack Endacott to Tavistock. The 18-year-old linked up with the non-league outfit earlier this month and is looking to get as much game time as he can to help boost his development.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Pilgrims and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent times. He also had a stint at Tiverton Town earlier in this campaign.