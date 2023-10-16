‘An enigma’ – Rotherham United summer signing needs to do more, urges reporter

Rotherham United had a go in the summer transfer window, making some decent signings after a subdued start to proceedings.

Rotherham United left the bulk of their summer transfer business fairly late. But in the end, Matt Taylor would’ve been delighted to see names like Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe sign on permanent deals.

Then there was a few who joined on loan and the inevitable influx of free agents too, with one in the latter category being Andre Green.

The former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday man made his return to English football after a two-year hiatus in Slovakia, but he’s yet to really impress with the Millers.

So far, the 25-year-old Green has featured nine times in the Championship for Rotherham United without recording a single goal contribution.

And in a recent report for Rotherham Advertiser, reporter Paul Davis rated Green’s season so far 5/10, adding:

“An enigma. He has talent to burn but isn’t making the most of it. When things come off, they’re a thing of beauty, but too often they don’t quite happen. More fire in his belly is required to go with the flair in his feet.”

Rotherham currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table and have won just one league game all season.

Green to come good for Rotherham United?

Like Davis says; Green has undoubted talent, but he’s yet to really display that on a regular basis for the Millers.

After spending two years in Slovakia, it would inevitably take time for Green to readjust to English football, and so there’s hope that he’ll become better and better as the season goes on.

And playing in a struggling Rotherham side is obviously going to make things more difficult for Green, so patience and understanding is needed too.

Rotherham United return to Championship action vs 2nd place Ipswich Town on Friday night.