Above Norwich City: Where do Ipswich Town rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Ipswich Town are a club well and truly on the up having made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship table having enjoyed an almost perfect start to the season. They’ve won nine out of their 11 games thus far, drawing one and losing one as well. They’re only two points behind leaders Leicester City and already boast an eight-point gap to 3rd.

Their upward trajectory since appointment Kieran McKenna has been seriously impressive while new ownership was a breath of fresh air at Portman Road after some tough years stuck in League One.

Ipswich Town in the Opta Power Rankings

Described by The Analyst as a ‘global ranking system’, Opta’s Power Rankings uses factors on and off the pitch to determine the rankings of over 13,000 domestic clubs from across the world.

Somewhat surprisingly, Manchester City sit top of the pile with a rating of 100%. That comes off the back of winning the treble last season under the guide of superstar manager Pep Guardiola.

As for Ipswich Town, they find themselves sat in 151st in the world, an impressive ranking for a newly-promoted Championship team. They boast a rating of 79.7%, putting them in 6th in the second-tier and notably, ahead of rivals Norwich City (78.3%).

On the up

Ipswich Town’s ranking and rating just goes to show how far they’ve come in recent seasons. The mood around the club has been electric and it seems to be only helping McKenna’s side in their bid for success upon the return to the Championship.

Town spent years in the Championship without serious challenging and after opting for change, things only got worse. The drop into League One brought some tough times but now, they’re a club on the up and it’s hard to see them slowing.