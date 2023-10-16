Above Everton: Where do Leicester City rank in the Opta Power Rankings right now?

Leicester City, despite relegation from the Premier League last season, are in a good place right now.

Leicester City currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table. The Foxes have won 10 of their opening 11 games this season and look set to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

There is of course a long way to go this season. But the Foxes have eased past most every team they’ve faced so far, despite losing their key players in the summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca is the man in charge after he left his coaching position at Manchester City to take on the Foxes job.

Leicester City in the Opta Power Rankings

First of all, what are the Opta Power Rankings? As per The Analyst, the Opta Power Rankings is a ‘global ranking system’ which ranks more than 13,000 domestic football clubs based on a numer of factors both on and off the pitch.

Manchester City are currently the no.1 ranked side in the world with a 100% rating, closely followed by Real Madrid as the no.2 ranked side with a rating of 96%.

Leicester City though are the highest-ranked Championship side in 66th with a rating of 83.9%, which puts them above the likes of Everton, Ajax, and Valencia to name a few teams.

Still going strong…

It’s been a whirlwind past 10 years or so for Leicester. They’ve had so many highs and lows on and off the pitch, but they remain a team being very well run at the top.

Yes, they’ve had their fair share of poor signings and so on. But this current Leicester City side is one that looks like it’ll not only seal promotion at the first time asking, but return to the Premier League as a much more rounded and efficient outfit.

Maresca obviously has to take a lot of credit for his the side are performing right now. But on the whole, Leicester City remains a very well-run side.