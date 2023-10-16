‘8/10’, ‘Pivotal’ – Leeds United man leads stats in memorable win on international duty

Wales beat Croatia 2-1 in their Euro qualifying group last night, in arguably the shock result of the weekend.

It was a memorable night for Wales who move up into 2nd place of their qualifying group, after beating 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Cardiff last night.

Harry Wilson scored twice to seal the win, though there was a standout performance from Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu on the night.

The 23-year-old signed for Leeds from Chelsea in the summer and he’s perhaps been a better signing than most were expecting, with his performance for Wales last night highlighting his quality.

Wales Online rated his performance as an 8/10, with journalist Tom Coleman adding:

“Pivotal to his side’s good work in transition. Mopped up when needed. No player on the pitch made more tackles.”

Ampadu completed four tackles on the night; more tackles than anyone on the pitch, like Coleman points out. And Ampadu’s Leeds teammate Joe Rodon also got an 8/10 rating in last night’s win.

Leeds have made a steady start to the 2023/24 Championship season with Daniel Farke’s side currently sitting in 5th place of the table after the opening 11 games.

Ampadu at Leeds United

Ampadu has perhaps been Leeds’ best signing of the season so far.

He’s played in all 11 of his side’s opening Championship fixtures, throughly impressing with his commanding and energectic performances in the middle of the pitch.

It comes after a stop-start few years for the Welsh international who’s spent a lot of time out on loan and time playing abroad too.

But he’s got a chance to really settle with Leeds now, and his performances so far this season suggest that Leeds have a really talented player on their hands.

Farke’s side return to Championship action with a trip to the German’s former club Norwich City this weekend.