3 out-of-work managers MK Dons must consider after Graham Alexander’s exit

MK Dons are on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Graham Alexander on Monday morning.

MK Dons only named Alexander as their new boss in the summer, bringing him in to replace Mark Jackson following relegation from League One. However, after a bright start, a dismal drop in form left fans calling for change.

As a result, the Dons have now confirmed that Alexander has departed the club. He and assistant Chris Lucketti have moved on, starting the hunt for a new boss with the club sat 16th in the League Two table.

With that said, here are three out-of-work bosses MK Dons must consider for the vacant post…

Karl Robinson

With Robinson out of the game as it stands, it feels inevitable that links with a reunion will emerge. He spent a spell as no.2 at MK Dons under Martin Allen before taking the manager’s job in 2010, leading the club up the leagues over the course of his six years in charge.

Robinson has since managed Charlton Athletic and Oxford United and after a spell as Sam Allardyce’s assistant manager at Leeds United, the 43-year-old could be intrigued by an offer to return to the top role at his former club.

Danny Cowley

When a League One or high League Two vacancy arises, Cowley’s name will never be far away.

He worked wonders during his time at Lincoln City, almost leading them to the Championship before heading to Huddersfield Town. A spell at Portsmouth followed and while he wasn’t able to lead them to promotion, he cut a popular figure at Fratton Park.

Cowley would be a solid appointment but after a spell out of the game, time will tell just what his next role is.

Dean Holden

Last but not least is Dean Holden, who was surprisingly sacked by Charlton Athletic earlier this season. They had embarked on a tough start to the season given the expectations but their decision to part ways with the boss surprised many.

If he wants a quick return to the dugout, the MK Dons job could be appealing. He’s another young coach with a bright future but time will tell if the club want to go with someone who already has promotions on their record.